Troll calls ‘bhikari Pakistani’ to Mahira Khan, see her befitting reply

Mumbai: Pakistani star Mahira Khan knows very well how to shut trolls like a boss. Her befitting reply to a trolls who called her ‘bhikari Pakistani’ proved that it is difficult to mess with the actress.

Mahira Khan, who is an avid social media user and is often seen interacting with her fans, on friday conducted ‘Ask Mahira’ session on Twitter. During this, one social media user wrote, “Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country. Aatanki mulk, aatanki religion (militant country, militant religion)”.

The Raees actress clapped back at him with a befitting reply. She wrote, “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off,” she replied. The Twitter user deleted his tweet later but the screenshot which was taken by other social media users has gone viral.

Mahira Khan rose to fame in India with her Bollywood debut movie Raees opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan which was released in 2017. She wooed audiences with her amazing performance in the movie which was appreciated by all.

On the professional front, Mahira is currently gearing up for the release of Barwaan Khiladi, her debut production which is set to release on the OTT platform Tapmad TV.