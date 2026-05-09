Trolls shame Dananeer Mobeen for mini skirt, actress claps back

Islamabad: Pakistani actress and social media star Dananeer Mobeen has reacted strongly after being heavily criticized online for wearing a mini skirt during her recent trip to London. The actress, who rose to fame after her viral “Pawri Horahi Hai” video, found herself at the centre of social media trolling after photos of her outfit surfaced online.

Dananeer, who is currently busy promoting her debut film Mera Lyari, was spotted in Notting Hill, London wearing a Zara blazer and mini skirt set paired with fleece-lined stockings. However, several social media users mistakenly believed the stockings were sheer and accused the actress of showing too much skin.

Refusing to stay silent, Dananeer Mobeen responded to the criticism with sarcasm and humour. Sharing a photo of her outfit, she clarified that the tights were actually thick fleece stockings designed to create a skin-tone illusion.

Mocking the outrage around her look, she wrote, “The curious case of fleece stockings and its direct relationship with izzat.”

The actress later addressed the controversy again during an interview with Something Haute. Laughing off the criticism, Dananeer said the backlash never truly affected her because the comments made no sense to her in the first place.

“Mere haaton aur muh ke siwa koi skin nazar nahi aa rahi thi. Wahan mein thand se mar rahi thi toh pehen liya. This issue never bothered me because the criticism around it was simply stupid,” she said.

Many fans have since come out in support of the actress, praising her confidence and calling out unnecessary policing of women’s fashion choices online.

On the professional front, Dananeer Mobeen recently made her big-screen debut with the sports drama Mera Lyari, which released in Pakistani cinemas on May 8, 2026. She is also set to appear in an upcoming television project titled Hurmat.