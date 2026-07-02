TRS chief Kavitha arrested during protest in Hyderabad

The arrest came during the protest titled "Bhoo Poratam" (land struggle), which was organised by the TRS along with Telangana movement activists.

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Protesters and police clash during Hyderabad demonstration, chaos and dust in the scene.
TRS President K Kavitha being arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha was on Thursday, July 2, arrested during a protest against the Congress government’s unfulfilled promises.

Kavitha was leading a protest at Boduppal. A video shared on social media showed the TRS chief lying on the ground in resistance as security personnel detained her. TRS supporters were also seen trying to protect their leader amid sloganeering.

The arrest came during the protest titled “Bhoo Poratam” (land struggle), which was organised by the TRS along with Telangana movement activists.

Subhan Bakery

According to reports, the protesters said that the Revanth Reddy-led state government failed to fulfil its poll promise of providing 250 square yards of land to Telangana movement activists, along with greater recognition and welfare measures for those who participated in the statehood movement.

Ahead of the protest, police carried out preventive arrests of several TRS leaders and activists in different parts of Telangana.

Authorities also removed tents and other arrangements made at the proposed protest site in the Nacharam Industrial Area in an attempt to prevent the gathering.

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