TRS dares BJP for open debate on development

Hyderabad: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading baseless remarks against the State government, the TRS party has dared the saffron party for open debate on the development of Telangana at any time and any place.

Speaking at a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan here on Thursday, TRS MLC Bhanu Prasad said that BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay should undertake his padayatra from Karimnagar to New Delhi for exerting the pressure on the union government for the allocation of more budget and clearing all pending projects related to the State, instead of confining to the Telangana.

At first, Bandi Sanjay, being a Member of Parliament, should explain to the people what he has done to Karimnagar during his tenure. What Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to Telangana. Why the welfare schemes of Telangana are not being implemented in the BJP ruling States.

The BJP leaders should come for a debate on the development of Telangana,” Banu Prakash asked.

“The BJP leaders are not saying anything that what kind of development can be done if BJP is voted to power. The saffron party leaders, including Bandi Sanjay, are working aimed at levelling baseless remarks and spreading the malicious campaign against the TRS government. They don’t have any action plan for the progress of Telangana, except criticising the TRS government,’ he pointed out.

Reminding that the BJP didn’t secure deposits in 100 Assembly constituencies during the last general election, the TRS MLC said it would be impossible for the BJP to come to power in Telangana as it does not have contesting candidates in more than 100 Assembly segments in the State.