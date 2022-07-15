TRS fails to fulfill promises made to Muslims

Hyderabad: It seems that the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) has forgotten the promises made to Muslims before coming to power in the state. Now it is difficult to say whether these promises will ever be kept or they shall be neglected all together.

Among the promises made to the Muslims 12% reservation was the most prominent one. But the state government is justifying that the central government is creating hurdles in the way of fulfilling this promise.

The state government’s delay in fulfilling the reservation promise is understandable, but when those promises which are within the subject of the state are not being kept then there is an impression gaining ground that the TRS government is not serious about fulfilling promises made to the Muslims.

The Telangana State chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced in the state assembly that an international Islamic Centre will be set up at Manikonda with a budget of Rs. 40 crores. The state government had also announced that the land for the project has been identified. But even after the lapse of 5 years, no initiative has been taken for the construction of this project.

Similarly, the KCR had announced that a “Rabaath” (Accommodation) facility will be set up for the facility of the state’s pilgrims. But even after the lapse of 7 years, this promise has also not been kept.

The TRS before the formation of the Telangana state had made tall promises to Muslims but once coming to power it had forgotten those promises.

When the government is confronted with these promises the BJP fear is cited as a reason for not implementing these promises. It is being said that if the state government builds the International Islamic Centre and Rabath facility in Ajmer it will strengthen the BJP in the state.

Moreover, due to delays in the reimbursement scheme, dozens of engineering colleges were closed across the state.

In spite of all this, the TRS is trying to save its existence among the Muslims. The Muslim leaders of TRS are singing the paens of the chief minister terming him to be the number one secular chief minister in the country.

There is a popular perception gaining ground among the Muslims across the state that if TRS can ignore the Muslims they too can ignore TRS in the next election.