Ajmer: Telangana MLC K Kavitha on Friday visited Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan and offered Chadar.

She also offered prayers at Pushkar Ji Bramha Temple and Nath Dwara Srinath Ji Temple. She was accompanied by senior leaders of the TRS.

Visiting the beautiful state of Rajasthan.

Earlier today, took blessings at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah pic.twitter.com/U7PisC7ktl — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 28, 2022

Truly blessed to have visited and offered prayers at the Bramha Temple in Pushkar pic.twitter.com/s8c58v0vNB — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 28, 2022

“Visiting the beautiful state of Rajasthan. Earlier today, took blessings at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah,” Kavitha tweeted.