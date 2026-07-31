Trump says Iran ‘being decimated’, vows US strikes will continue

US President Donald Trump on Friday, July 31, said the United States would continue its military campaign against Iran, claiming Tehran had been “decimated” by five months of sustained attacks and insisting it would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Speaking during the first televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump said Iran had lost most of its naval, air force and air defence capabilities, although it still retained some limited military strength.

“They’re being decimated. They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft. Doesn’t mean they don’t have any capabilities — they have some, but very little,” Trump said.

Asked whether Washington would pursue a ceasefire after recent exchanges of attacks, Trump replied, “We just want to win,” adding that the United States would continue hitting Iran “very hard” in the coming weeks.

He predicted Tehran would eventually conclude that it could no longer withstand sustained American bombing.

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Iran nuclear programme remains US red line

Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remained Washington’s central objective.

“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. If they did, the Middle East would’ve been wiped out,” he said.

The US president accused Iran of negotiating in bad faith, saying he had lost confidence in Iranian officials because they “lie”. However, he also claimed Tehran continued to seek an agreement with Washington.

Trump said senior officials, including special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, were participating in discussions related to Iran. He criticised the pace of negotiations, saying Iran could resolve the matter in minutes but instead prolonged talks for hours.

Trump dismisses Iran cyberattack allegation

Trump also rejected claims that Iran was behind a reported cyberattack in the US state of Minnesota.

“We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack and they blame it on Iran. I don’t think so,” he said.

“Iran’s got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota.”

US pressure campaign to continue

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington’s military and economic pressure campaign against Iran would continue.

He said the United States would keep pursuing Iranian assets worldwide and that recovered funds would ultimately benefit the Iranian people and those seeking compensation for losses attributed to Iran.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, while praising ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the International Criminal Court as an “illegitimate organisation”. He also welcomed the agreement between Lebanon and Israel, saying it represented significant progress while acknowledging that more work remained to preserve the gains.

Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Iran said transit through the Strait of Hormuz remained suspended because of what it described as continuing “aggressive actions” by US forces in the region.

According to the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority said shipping requests would be reviewed and permits gradually issued once stability returned.

The disruption continued to affect global oil markets. Brent crude rose about 1.3 per cent to USD 90.17 a barrel after Iran said it had stopped two vessels attempting to transit the strategic waterway. Fars also reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had halted two tankers and forced four others to change course.

Map showing the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Getty Images

UAE, Kuwait condemn drone attack

The United Arab Emirates condemned a renewed Iranian drone attack targeting Kuwait, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of the country’s sovereignty and warning that it threatened regional security and stability.

Kuwait also denounced the attack after several vital and military facilities were targeted. Its foreign ministry described the strike as a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817, reaffirming Kuwait’s right to protect its sovereignty and citizens.

Iran calls for stronger retaliation

Mohammad Nabi Mousavi Fard, the Iranian supreme leader’s representative in Khuzestan province, said any future attack on Iran should be met with multiple missile strikes.

Speaking during Friday prayers in Ahvaz, he said every missile launched against Iran should be answered with several missiles in response.

India urges restraint

India said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke by telephone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to express deep concern over the continuing hostilities.

Jaishankar urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under all circumstances, reiterating India’s condemnation of such attacks while stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Dr S Jaishankar

Pakistan says talks continue

Pakistan said negotiations between Iran and the United States were continuing despite the ongoing conflict.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said discussions remained focused on the Strait of Hormuz and broader efforts to reduce tensions in the region.