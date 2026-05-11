Trump says Iran ceasefire ‘on life support’ amid oil price surge

US President Donald Trump said on Monday, May 11, that the ceasefire with Iran was “on life support” after dismissing Tehran’s latest response to Washington’s peace proposal as “a stupid proposal” that “nobody would take”.

“After reading that piece of garbage they sent us… It’s on life support,” Trump said, signalling growing frustration in Washington as indirect negotiations between the two sides continued amid escalating regional tensions.

Trump later said Iranian hardliners would eventually “fold” and insisted he would continue negotiations “until they make a deal”.

.@POTUS on the ceasefire in Iran: "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us… It's on life support." pic.twitter.com/MyfmPZeOmB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

Trump vows ‘complete victory’ against Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was still aiming for a “complete victory” in the war against Iran despite growing international pressure for a negotiated settlement.

“We’re going to have a complete victory,” Trump told reporters, adding that Iran believes he would eventually “get tired” of the conflict.

“I’ll get bored, or I’ll have some pressure. But there’s no pressure,” Trump said.

Trump says Iran lost nuclear capability after strikes

Trump claimed Iranian negotiators had told Washington that the United States would have to retrieve “nuclear dust” from facilities damaged in recent strikes because Tehran no longer possessed the required technology linked to its nuclear programme.

The US president also said he was considering reviving “Project Freedom”, a military operation designed to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, though he stressed that no final decision had yet been made.

Oil prices surge amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Global oil prices climbed sharyply on Monday as fears grew over prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important rdoutes for crude exports.

Brent crude futures rose more than USD 2 to trade above USD 103 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate climbed above USD 97 after earlier touching highs above USD 105 and USD 100 respectively.

The rally followed Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest proposal, leaving the strategic waterway largely closed with no clear end in sight to the conflict.

Saudi Aramco warns of massive oil supply losses

Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser warned that current disruptions could remove nearly 100 million barrels of oil from global markets every week if the Strait of Hormuz remained blocked.

Nasser said recovery in global energy markets could extend into 2027 even if shipping routes reopened soon. He also projected oil demand growth of between 700,000 and 900,000 barrels per day in 2026.

Aramco

Trump is meanwhile considering suspending the federal gasoline tax in the United States amid rising fuel prices. The tax currently adds around 18 cents per gallon to petrol prices nationwide.

Iran calls latest US response ‘reasonable and generous’

Iran’s foreign ministry defended Tehran’s latest proposal to the United States, describing it as “reasonable and generous”6

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran had not requested concessions but sought recognition of its “legitimate rights”.

He said Tehran’s demands included ending the regional war, lifting the US naval blockade and releasing frozen Iranian assets held abroad.

Iran seeks sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz

According to reports citing Iranian state media, Tehran also requested sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz as part of its latest counter-proposal to Washington.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meanwhile said Tehran was exploring several paths in handling regional tensions, including negotiations conducted with “dignity” and “authority”, while insisting military gains should be reinforced through diplomacy.

Iran and Saudi Arabia hold second call in 24 hours

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held their second phone call in 24 hours on Monday to discuss developments surrounding US-Iran negotiations and wider regional tensions.

The Saudi Press Agency and Iranian state media both confirmed the discussions as diplomatic contacts intensified across the Gulf.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Photo: SPA

Turkey to hold Qatar talks on Iran war

Turkey announced that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would visit Qatar on Tuesday for talks focused on the Iran war, Gulf stability and navigational safety in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ankara said the discussions would focus on diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation in the region.

Oman calls for humanitarian initiative in Gulf

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi called for a humanitarian initiative to secure the release of ships detained in Gulf waters in cooperation with neighbouring countries.

The appeal came as concerns mounted over maritime security and commercial shipping disruptions in the region.

استقبل معالي السيد بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي @badralbusaidi وزير الخارجية، بمقر الوزارة، معالي أرسينيو دومينغيز، الأمين العام للمنظمة البحرية الدولية، حيث أجرى الجانبان مشاورات تتعلق بالتحديات الراهنة التي تواجهها حركة الملاحة البحرية في المنطقة وعبر مضيق هرمز والمساعي المبذولة… pic.twitter.com/TBgZ5oaAj7 — وزارة الخارجية (@FMofOman) May 11, 2026

Qatari LNG tankers continue crossing Hormuz

Despite ongoing tensions and restrictions, select cargo shipments have continued through the Strait of Hormuz under special arrangements.

A second Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker, Mihzem, was reported to be transiting the strait towards Pakistan after departing Ras Laffan.

The shipment followed the successful crossing of another LNG tanker, Al Kharaitiyat, through an Iranian-approved northern route.

Sources familiar with the matter said the cargoes were part of a government-to-government arrangement involving Qatar and Pakistan, with Iran approving the shipments as part of confidence-building efforts.

US forces redirect ships during naval blockade

United States Central Command said American forces had redirected 62 commercial ships and disabled four vessels while enforcing compliance with the US naval blockade in the Middle East.

The development came amid heightened military activity and continuing disruption to maritime traffic across key regional shipping routes.

UAE condemns attack on South Korean cargo ship

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned an attack on a South Korean cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a dangerous escalation threatening international navigation and global energy security.

The UAE foreign ministry said targeting commercial shipping and using the strait as a tool for economic pressure or blackmail amounted to piracy and violated international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

الإمارات تُدين بشدة الاعتداء الإرهابي على سفينة شحن كورية في مضيق هرمز pic.twitter.com/2ZnQGbnSdI — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) May 11, 2026

Britain sanctions Iran-linked individuals and entities

Britain imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities allegedly linked to Iranian-backed hostile activities, accusing them of involvement in attacks, financial operations and destabilisation efforts targeting the UK and allied countries.

Those sanctioned included members and associates of the Zindashti criminal network alongside exchange houses and financial operators accused of supporting Iranian-linked operations.

EU plans new sanctions over navigation disruptions

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc would expand sanctions against individuals accused of obstructing freedom of navigation in regional waters.

The announcement came as the EU continued discussions on regional security and maritime stability.

Lebanon urges US pressure on Israel

Lebanese leaders called on Washington to pressure Israel to halt continuing attacks despite the ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held separate meetings with US ambassador Michel Issa ahead of planned Lebanese-Israeli discussions in Washington later this week.

Salam urged the United States to pressure Israel to stop “ongoing attacks and violations” in order to reinforce the ceasefire.

Lebanon death toll rises after Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 2,869 people had been killed and more than 8,700 injured since violence escalated in March, including hundreds killed after the truce formally took effect in April.

Israeli strikes have continued despite the ceasefire announced last month.

UN warns fertiliser blockade could trigger hunger crisis

The United Nations warned that restrictions on fertiliser shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a major humanitarian emergency.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of a UN task force monitoring the crisis, said millions faced worsening food insecurity if trade routes were not restored quickly.

He warned that as many as 45 million additional people could face hunger and starvation if fertiliser supplies remained disrupted for several more weeks.

Iran internet blackout enters 73rd day

Internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said Iran’s nationwide internet blackout had entered its 73rd day, with disruptions now exceeding 1,728 hours.

The organisation said the prolonged shutdown continued to severely restrict open internet access and limited the public’s ability to document events and report rights concerns.

📢 The internet blackout in #Iran has entered its 73rd as the incident surpasses 1728 hours. Open internet access is a right that underpins all other liberties, and its deprivation severely limits the public's ability to document and remediate fundamental human rights violations. pic.twitter.com/HKiMot50pp — NetBlocks (@netblocks) May 11, 2026

Iran war disrupts electronics supply chains

The regional conflict has also affected global manufacturing and technology sectors.

Industry executives told Reuters that disruptions linked to the Iran war had increased costs of printed circuit boards used in smartphones, computers and AI servers.

The shortages have added pressure on electronics manufacturers already struggling with rising memory chip prices and wider supply chain disruptions.

Israel says Iron Dome intercepted nearly all missiles

Israel’s Iron Dome defence system has intercepted nearly all missiles launched by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran during recent conflicts, according to Rafael Advanced Defence Systems chairman Yuval Steinitz.

Speaking at a security conference in Jerusalem, Steinitz said Hamas and Hezbollah had fired around 40,000 rockets at Israel since October 2023, with interception rates reaching between 98 and 99 percent.

He added that Iran had launched around 1,500 ballistic missiles at Israel since 2024, with only “several dozens” managing to evade interception.

Trump-Xi summit expected to focus on Iran conflict

The Iran conflict is expected to dominate the May 14-15 summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing amid growing concerns over energy security and global trade disruptions.

China urged all sides to prevent a return to fighting and criticised attempts to “maliciously associate and smear other countries” over the conflict.

Bloomberg meanwhile reported that Elon Musk would join the US delegation travelling with Trump to China.

India rules out higher gold and silver import duties

India has no plans to increase import duties on gold and silver despite growing economic pressure linked to the conflict, a government source said on Monday.

The clarification came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to avoid buying gold for a year because of the economic impact of the Iran war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also expected to visit India on May 14 for the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting.

Israeli soldiers jailed over Lebanon statue incident

The Israeli military said a soldier who desecrated a statue in southern Lebanon had been sentenced to 21 days in military prison, while another soldier who filmed the incident received a 14-day sentence.

The incident drew criticism after footage circulated online showing Israeli soldiers damaging religious statues in southern Lebanon.