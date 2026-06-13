Trump says US-Iran deal set to be signed tomorrow

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that a deal between the United States and Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, June 14, claiming it would prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, June 13, Trump said the proposed agreement represented a sharp departure from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated during the administration of former US President Barack Obama.

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Trump argued that the earlier accord enabled Iran’s nuclear programme to advance, while describing the new agreement as a barrier to any future acquisition of nuclear weapons. He claimed Iran no longer seeks a nuclear weapon and would be unable to obtain one through purchase, development or any other means.

The US president also stated that the Strait of Hormuz would be “open to all” immediately after the agreement is signed. The waterway is one of the world’s most important shipping routes and a key passage for global energy supplies.

Trump claims US-Iran deal is set to be signed on Sunday.

Trump said the deal would not involve any financial transfers to Iran, contrasting it with funds released to Tehran under the Obama-era nuclear agreement.

He further claimed that nuclear material located deep underground in Iran would eventually be recovered and destroyed, while expressing optimism about improved relations between Washington and Tehran.

The post did not include details of the proposed agreement, nor did Trump indicate whether Iranian officials had formally accepted its terms.

The remarks come amid continued international attention on Iran’s nuclear activities and regional security concerns. There was no immediate response from Iranian authorities to Trump’s latest claims.