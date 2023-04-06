Hyderabad: TS-bPASS generated over Rs 1 cr for GHMC in 2022-23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) has generated Rs 1454.76 crores in revenue for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), mutually benefiting the corporation and thousands of small and big builders in Hyderabad.

In 2022-23, the TS-bPASS has enabled authorities to issue 13,748 building permits and 2581 Occupancy Certificates (OCs) and facilitated the real estate sector by ensuring the quick processing of building permissions.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mayor conducts surprise inspection of Animal Care Centre

An increase in revenue share as last year’s revenue generated by the GHMC by issuing building permits and OCs at Rs 1144.08 crore has been recorded.

Launched in 2020 by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, the bPASS has ensured the quick processing of building permissions with several high-rises coming up in the city, despite there being no shortage of land.

Among 13,748 permissions granted, 97 high-rise buildings were approved besides four residential projects permitted with a height above 40 floors and 53 residential projects approved with a height of more than 30 metres (above 10 floors and up to 40 floors) this financial year.

Another seven commercial projects were also permitted with a height of more than 30 metres (above 10 floors) and along with one commercial project above 40 floors.