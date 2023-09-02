TS EAMCET: B Pharmacy phase 1 counselling today; 6910 seats available

The registration will commence with certificate verification on September 4 and 5 and web options from September 4 to 7.

Representational photo

Hyderabad: The registration for the first phase of counselling of B Pharmacy seats through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 will commence today.

As many as 6910 B Pharmacy seats in 114 pharmacy colleges have been opened for the first phase of of counselling.

There are 1191 Pharm D seats in 61 colleges, 94 Biotechnology seats in three colleges, 36 seats in Biomedical Engineering in two colleges and 81 seats in Pharmaceutical Engineering in two private colleges among other courses.

The registration for the first phase of counselling will commence with certificate verification on September 4 and 5 and web options from September 4 to 7.

Visit the website for a detailed notification and a list of helpline centres.

