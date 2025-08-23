TSLPRB invites applications for Assistant Public Prosecutors in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutors in the Telangana State Prosecution Service.

There are currently 118 vacancies with a pay range of Rs 54,220 – 1,33,630.

Candidates must be under the age of 34 on July 1, 2025. However, the state government has given an additional 12 years’ relaxation to the upper age limit for direct recruitment.

Candidates are required to hold a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in law. Those who have passed a five-year course in law after their intermediate are also eligible.

Applicants are also required to have at least three years of experience as an advocate in criminal courts in Telangana and must be a practising advocate as of August 15, 2025.

For detailed information on the syllabus, procedure for online application, distribution of vacancies, selection procedure, and instructions to the candidates, applicants can visit TSLPRB’s official website.

Dates for the submission of online application forms will be released shortly.