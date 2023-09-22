TSPSC Group 4 results to be declared soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is gearing up to declare the results of Group 4 exams, which were conducted on July 1. The announcement is likely to be made in the first week of October.

Before announcing the results, the commission will release the final key. Previously, the commission had issued the preliminary key for the examination and invited objections from candidates between August 30 and September 4.

The objections regarding the preliminary key were forwarded to an expert committee for review. After their assessment, a final key will be released. Following the key’s declaration, the commission will release the Group 4 results.

Also Read Canadian student visa seekers in limbo due to escalation in diplomatic tensions

For the Group 4 services, the commission had advertised 8180 vacancies in various government departments. Approximately 9.51 lakh individuals expressed interest in the recruitment and registered themselves.

Out of this number, 762,872 candidates appeared for the TSPSC Group 4 exam and are eagerly awaiting the results.

Until the results are released, students can access their OMR sheets on the commission’s official website (click here).