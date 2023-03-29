TSPSC reschedules Horticulture Officer exam to June 17

Hyderabad: The recruitment examination for the posts of Horticulture Officers that was earlier scheduled for April 4 has now been rescheduled by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to June 17.

TSPSC on Tuesday notified that the test for recruitment to 22 vacancies of Horticulture Officer in the Horticulture department will be conducted in the computer-based mode from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm on June 17.

After conducting a review meeting, the Commission has further decided to start conducting its recruitment exams, which were cancelled or postponed following the question paper leak case from the first of the week of March.

A detailed discussion was held on the possible examination dates during the meeting.

The Commission will likely be announcing exam dates for Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Divisional Accounts Officer, Town Planning Building Overseer, and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts soon.

As they are multiple exams lined up in the upcoming month, the commission is reportedly taking measures to ensure the smooth conduct of exams.

However, the examination dates for Group IV scheduled on July 1 and Group II on August 29 remain unchanged.