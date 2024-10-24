Turkey strikes Syria, Iraq after Ankara ‘terror attack’

The Turkish Armed Forces has launched airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in northern Syria and Iraq as a response to a terror attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) on Wednesday, October 23.

Taking to X on Thursday, the Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence said, “In the air operations in the north of Iraq and Syria, where 47 terrorist targets were hit as of yesterday evening (October 23), 59 terrorists, including 2 high-level terrorists, were neutralized, according to initial findings.”

Dün akşamdan (23 Ekim) itibaren 47 terör hedefinin vurulduğu Irak’ın ve Suriye’nin kuzeyindeki hava harekatlarında, ilk belirlemelere göre 2’si üst düzey olmak üzere 59 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi. https://t.co/UHM7GhSNSa — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) October 24, 2024

In a statement made by the ministry at midnight, it was stated that “Air operations were carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria, 32 targets were successfully destroyed. Our air operations continue with determination.”

The ministry assured that all precautions were taken to prevent civilian casualties during the counter-offensive on PKK targets, without providing specific details.

The strikes were the most robust response to the attack by two terrorists using automatic guns and explosives on a defense company that killed five people and wounded more than 20 others.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X on Thursday that Turkish investigators had identified a “PKK terrorist” codenamed “Rojger” and a woman named Mine Sevjin Alcicek as the attackers.

The PKK has not made an immediate statement and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.