Turkey to give proof on killing of Turkish-American by Israeli forces to international courts

Eygi was killed during a regular protest march by activists in Beita, a town near Nablus frequently targeted by Jewish settlers.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th September 2024 3:08 pm IST
Turkey launches probe into killing of Turkish-American in West Bank
Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi (Photo: X)

Ankara: Turkey announced that it will present evidence regarding the killing of a Turkish-American woman by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank to both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot during a protest against an Israeli settlement near the Palestinian village of Beita and succumbed to her injuries on September 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will present a forensic report on Eygi and submit further evidence to the ICJ. Additionally, we will provide evidence for the ongoing investigation at the ICC concerning Israeli aggressors,” stated Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, without specifying a timeline.

Also Read
Indian flight diverted to Turkey after ‘bomb threat’

Eygi was killed during a regular protest march by activists in Beita, a town near Nablus frequently targeted by Jewish settlers.

In response, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed its forces “responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them.” The IDF added that it was investigating reports of a foreign national’s death.

Turkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza, which erupted following Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023.

Ankara has recently halted trade with Israel and sought to participate in a genocide case against Israel at The Hague-based ICJ.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th September 2024 3:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button