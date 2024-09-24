Turkey to give proof on killing of Turkish-American by Israeli forces to international courts

Ankara: Turkey announced that it will present evidence regarding the killing of a Turkish-American woman by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank to both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot during a protest against an Israeli settlement near the Palestinian village of Beita and succumbed to her injuries on September 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will present a forensic report on Eygi and submit further evidence to the ICJ. Additionally, we will provide evidence for the ongoing investigation at the ICC concerning Israeli aggressors,” stated Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc, without specifying a timeline.

Eygi was killed during a regular protest march by activists in Beita, a town near Nablus frequently targeted by Jewish settlers.

In response, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed its forces “responded with fire toward a main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks at the forces and posed a threat to them.” The IDF added that it was investigating reports of a foreign national’s death.

Turkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza, which erupted following Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023.

Ankara has recently halted trade with Israel and sought to participate in a genocide case against Israel at The Hague-based ICJ.