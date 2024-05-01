Turkey to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Ankara: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Wednesday, May 1, that his country has decided to join the “genocide” lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This came in a press conference held by Fidan with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

“This is a political decision taken by our President Recep Tayeb Erdogan and we announce this decision to the whole world,” he said.

Fidan expressed his hope that the case at the ICJ would proceed in the right direction with this step taken by Turkey.

Turkey plans to declare its official intervention before the ICJ after completing the legal text of work.

He added, “Turkey continues to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances.”

In January, Erdogan said that Turkey was submitting documents for the case to the ICJ.

On December 29, South Africa filed an 84-page lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, requesting an immediate order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On January 26, ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and direct incitement to it, as it rejected the Israeli request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by South Africa.