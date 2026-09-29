Turkish actress Hande Ercel stuns in black gown at Doha event

The 22nd Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition opened on Monday, September 28, and will continue until Saturday, October 3.

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Hande Ercel in a black patterned gown at Doha exhibition.
Hande Ercel at the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2026. Photo: Screengrab

Doha: Turkish actress Hande Ercel made a stylish appearance at the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026 on Monday, September 28.

The ‘Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan’ actress attended the opening day of the exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), wearing a black patterned gown with a draped black shawl.

She accessorised the outfit with blue gemstone jewellery, including a necklace, earrings and ring, along with a bracelet.

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Ercel toured the exhibition and viewed collections presented by leading jewellery and watch brands.

Watch the video here

The 22nd edition features 49 exhibitors representing more than 500 brands from 30 countries.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the exhibition brings together international and regional brands, Qatari designers and industry professionals.

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DJWE is organised by Qatar Tourism, presented by Visit Qatar and executed by Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC). QNB Group is the official sponsor.

The exhibition will remain open until Saturday, October 3.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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