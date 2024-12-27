TV actress’ health takes serious turn, shocking hospital photos

Mumbai: Actress Srishty Rode, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 12 and popular TV shows like Choti Bahu 2 and Ye Ishq Haaye, shared a harrowing experience from her European vacation. The actress, who had been posting cheerful pictures from her trip to Amsterdam, revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after falling severely ill.

Taking to social media, Srishty opened up about her painful battle with pneumonia. “I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared — something much harder,” Srishty began, revealing that her sudden illness took a major toll on her health.

The actress explained how her oxygen levels dropped drastically, and she found herself fighting for survival in the hospital. “My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave,” she added, describing the stressful circumstances she faced while receiving medical attention.

Despite the severe health scare, Srishty was determined to return home to India. After a lengthy battle with pneumonia, she finally made it back to Mumbai, although her recovery is still ongoing.

Her post garnered an outpouring of support from fans and industry friends who prayed for her speedy recovery. Fans have been wishing Srishty strength as she continues to heal from the traumatic ordeal.