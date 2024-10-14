Two arrested by customs for smuggling in 816 grams gold from Dubai

Passengers had arrived from Dubai on Friday when they were arrested for trying to smuggle the gold disguised as two bracelets, they said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 14th October 2024 2:27 pm IST
New Delhi: Two passengers were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in 816 grams of 24 carat gold, the customs department said on Monday.

The passengers had arrived from Dubai on Friday when they were arrested for trying to smuggle the gold disguised as two bracelets, they said.

“Based on intelligence, two pax travelling from Dubai were arrested on 11.10.2024 by Customs@IGI Airport for trying to smuggle 24 carat gold in the form of 02 kadas weighing 816 grams. Further investigation is underway,” Delhi Customs (Airport & General) wrote in a post on ‘X’.

