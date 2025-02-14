Two arrested for selling 600 kg rotten chicken in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested for selling rotten chicken to bars and fast food centers in various Anna Nagar and Arjun Nagar shops in the Secunderabad area. Rotten chicken and bones were seized in the raids conducted by the Food Safety department officials and Task Force officials on Thursday, February 13.

According to Secunderabad Cantonment sanitation superintendent Devender and Task Force SI GagandeepIn 600 kgs of chicken waste and bones were seized.

The two accused have been identified as M Bhasker, 34 who runs the SSS Chicken Shop in Arjun Nagar in Rasoolpura area and Botta Raveendar, 24, who is the owner of Ravi Chicken Shop in Anna Nagar Balamrai region.

The accused shop owners were caught selling rotten chicken stored for several months at prices lower than the market rate. They supplied the meat to wine shops and fast food centers where unassuming customers consumed it after vendors mixed it with artificial colours and flavours.

Police have asked people to practice caution while buying chicken from unhygienic places or eating out at fast food places.