Two arrested for selling illegal liquor in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The city police on Thursday, April 16, arrested two persons for allegedly possessing and selling illegal liquor in Goshamahal, Hyderabad. Police seized 17 bottles (180 ml each), totalling approximately 3.06 litre.

Arjun Singh, 29, a private employee, and Thakur Gopal Singh, 39, who owns a pan shop and has a real estate business, were apprehended. Both are residents of Begum Bazar. They were selling alcohol without a valid licence.

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According to police, Arjun Singh is a habitual criminal with multiple cases, including offences under the NDPS Act, the AP Gaming Act, and IPC provisions registered at Goshamahal, Mangalhat, and Pahadishareef police stations. He is also linked to nine petty cases.

Thakur Gopal Singh has prior cases under the NDPS Act and the Telangana Excise Act, including a recent case registered earlier this year at Goshamahal.

Police caught them during a night patrol near Labour Adda in Begum Bazar. They have been remanded to judicial custody.