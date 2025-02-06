Two arrested in Hyderabad for selling fake certificates to foreign job seekers

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police arrested two people who were providing fake educational certificates to foreign job aspirants and collecting huge amounts from them.

The accused persons are Abdul Qadeer, 47, and Mohd Shakeel, 37, residents of Shahalibanda and Dabeerpura. One supplier Sanjay Sharma, of Uttar Pradesh, is absconding.

Additional DCP South East Zone T Swami said that the two accused Qadeer and Shakeel, obtained the fake certificates of different universities from Sanjay Sharma and sold them to job aspirants at a higher price.

“Qadeer and Shakeel collected details of the candidates and sent it to Sanjay over WhatsApp. After collecting the details and money, Sanjay sent the certificates through courier to Hyderabad and it was delivered to the candidates,” said T Swami.

The certificates pertain to Osmania University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Kakatiya University, National Board of Secondary & Senior Secondary Education – New Delhi and Annamalai University.

Efforts are on to nab Sanjay.