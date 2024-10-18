Two booked for defaming bakery in Hyderabad on social media

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against two individuals on Thursday, October 17, for allegedly defaming a bakery in Hyderabad located at Hayathnagar.

The accused have been identified as Narasimha and Veeresh.

According to reports, the accused ordered tea and cake at Sangam Bakes and Cakes. When asked to pay, they claimed to be journalists and demanded that the cost of the cake be reduced. When Anwar an employee of the bakery in Hyderabad refused, the accused allegedly recorded a video of a scuffle and spread false information.

In the video, they accused Anwar of using the same utensil to touch a dog’s mouth and then prepare tea without washing it.

Based on a complaint, the Hayathnagar police booked a case and further investigation is ongoing.

Woman finds fungus in pastry at popular bakery in Hyderabad

With popular restaurants, bars and bakeries in Hyderabad coming into the radar of the food safety department for unhygienic storage and handling of food items and no FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) logos, another case has come forward where a woman found fungus in her pastry.

Preeti Biswas, who recently visited 5th Avenue Bakers, a popular bakery in Sainikpuri, had ordered an Eclair pastry only to find fungus inside it.

Posting about her experience on X, she wrote, “No food joint can be trusted in Hyderabad anymore.” She also tagged the concerned authority for filing a complaint against the eatery.”

In a similar incident, a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint against a well-known restaurant in Lakdi-ka-pool alleging she experienced vomiting and diarrhoea after being served a spoiled dessert at Dwaraka restaurant.