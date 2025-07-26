Hyderabad: Two cases of dengue were detected in Sanathnagar, following which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials conducted a field visit to ascertain the health situation of the affected persons on Saturday, July 26.

In a meeting with health officials, Additional Commissioner (Health) C N Raghu Prasad instructed officials to take stringent measures to prevent cases of dengue within GHMC limits.

Medical officers and staff have also been advised to conduct dengue diagnostic tests for fever-afflicted people in all colonies in Hyderabad where dengue cases have been reported.

In order to combat mosquito-borne diseases, GHMC entomology teams have been instructed to conduct awareness drives and anti-larvae operations regularly.

The Additional Commissioner has advised people to intensify anti-larval operations in slums, schools and hostels and ensure that rainwater does not accumulate in the surroundings of their homes.

Monsoon spikes dengue, other cases in Hyderabad, Telangana

As monsoon rains continue across Telangana, the state has reported a noticeable increase in vector-borne diseases. Between April and June 2025, 433 dengue cases were recorded, though no deaths were reported, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha.

The figures show a year-on-year rise in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases. Malaria cases increased slightly from 70 in 2024 to 74 this year (till May), while chikungunya cases rose sharply from 170 to 1,588. No cases of kala-azar or Japanese encephalitis were reported during this period.

Monsoon diseases in India

Nationally, India recorded 13,052 dengue cases and 19 related deaths between April and June 2025. Kerala reported the highest number of dengue cases at 3,871, along with 16 deaths. Tamil Nadu followed with 3,023 cases and two deaths. Maharashtra (1,345 cases), Karnataka (1,480), and Andhra Pradesh (376) also registered significant numbers, with Andhra Pradesh reporting one dengue-related death.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, although total dengue and chikungunya cases across India were lower this year compared to the same period in 2024, a few states and union territories showed marginal increases. Officials attributed the improved detection and reporting to better surveillance and the digitised Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

To review preparedness, an inter-ministerial meeting was held on July 2 to assess the dengue situation in nine high-burden states.