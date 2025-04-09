Two held with over 5.7 kg of ganja at MGBS

Two others involved in the supply chain, Karayana Muda and Suresh of Patancheruvu, are currently absconding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 9th April 2025 9:43 pm IST
Representational Image of Ganja for crime story of two apprehended for transporting drugs at MGBS
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two individuals were apprehended for attempting to transport ganja by the Afzalgunj police on Tuesday, April 9. The arrests were made near the parking area of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), where police seized 5.735 kg of dry ganja and two mobile phones, all valued at Rs 1,63,375.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Based on a tip-off, sub-inspector DS Raju and his team intercepted the suspects during a targeted operation. The accused have been identified as Manoj Madhi, 19, a farmer from Malabharam village in and Suresh Kabasi, 21, both farmers from Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

Also Read
Rs 5000 fine on illegal motors impacting water supply in Hyderabad

According to police, Manoj Madhi had procured the contraband from Karayana Muda of Alurkota village, Odisha. The two accused had travelled to Hyderabad to deliver the ganja to a contact named Suresh, a resident of Patancheruvu.

MS Creative School

While Madhi and Kabasi were apprehended at the scene, two others involved in the supply chain, Karayana Muda and Suresh of Patancheruvu, are currently absconding.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 9th April 2025 9:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button