Two Indian expats from Kerala win Rs 59L each in Big Ticket draw

Two Indian expatriates have won a staggering 250,000 Dirhams (Rs 59,02,552) each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly electronic draw.

The winners—Ramesh Dhanapalan and Rashid Puzhakara—secured their prize in the 272nd draw after matching five out of the six winning numbers.

Meet the Big Ticket winners

Ramesh Dhanapalan, a 49-year-old dad forklift operator from Kerala, has been living in Oman for years. A regular Big Ticket draw participant, he has been purchasing tickets for the past six years through two groups, each comprising 27 friends.

“When I received the call, I was overwhelmed with happiness,” he said. “But this victory wasn’t just mine; it was a triumph for all 54 of my friends and their families. We will definitely continue trying our luck with Big Ticket. My message to others is simple: Keep trying, because dreams do come true.”

Rashid Puzhakara, a 36-year-old salesman from Kerala, has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years. His wife and children remain in India, and like many expatriates, he has been trying his luck with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

Six months ago, he decided to participate in Big Ticket e-draws, joining a group of 20 friends who pooled their resources to buy tickets every month.

“I am overjoyed and still can’t believe that I have won,” he shared. “What makes this moment even more special is knowing that it’s not just my happiness—it’s a celebration for 20 other people and their families. We’ve always been in this together, and I plan on sharing the prize among the group. This experience has inspired me to keep trying, and I will definitely continue purchasing more tickets,” he added.

Alongside Dhanapalan and Puzhakara, two other expatriates from Bangladesh—MD Mozammal Hoque Bhuiyan Akterar Zaman Bhuiyan, and Alamgir Hafezur Rahman—also won 250,000 Dirhams each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw.

Big Ticket February promotions

This February, one lucky ticket holder will take home the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi grand prize of 20 million Dirhams. In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket customers have the opportunity to win 250,000 Dirhams in weekly e-draws, with two lucky winners selected each week.

Big Ticket dream car draws

For those dreaming of a luxury car, Big Ticket’s February promotion includes two dream car draws:

Maserati Grecale draw – April 3, 2025

Range Rover Velar draw – March 3, 2025

How to buy Big Ticket draw tickets

Tickets for the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw are available:

Online at the official Big Ticket website