Two Maoists surrender before Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra.

Hyderabad: Two Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 18 lakh surrendered before Gadchiroli police and CRPF in Maharashtra on Thursday, February 27.

Kanta alias Kantakka and Mandi Galu Pallo, aged 56, who has been the divisional committee member in the supply team of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), and Suresh alias Warlu Irpa Majji, who has been part of the local organising squad of the party have surrendered.

The surrender was carried out under the guidance of Sandip Patil, special inspector general of police (ANO), Nagpur; Ankit Goyal, DIG, Gadchiroli range, Ajai Kumar Sharma, DIG (Operations) CRPF, Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli, and Parvinder Singh, Commandant of 192nd Battalion of CRPF.

Kanta, who was recruited in the local organising squad of Madded in 1993, climbed up the ranks of Maoist party, was elevated as DVCM in 2015.

A total of 11 crimes have been registered against her, Including 7 encounters, 1 arson, and 3 other offences.

Suresh was recruited as a member of Bhamragad local organising squad in 2021, has worked as the bodyguard for divisional committee member Raju Veladi alias Kalamsai till date. A case of being involved in an encounter has been registered against him.

Kanta will receive Rs 8.5 Lakh as reward declared by the central government and Maharashtra government for rehabilitation, and Suresh will receive Rs 4.5 Lakh as reward.

Due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations, 55 Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police from 2022 till date.

Neelotpal, SP, Gadchiroli has assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream society, by embracing the ways of democracy. Furthermore, he appealed to active Maoists to renounce the path of violence and adopt the path of peace and join the mainstream of development.