Two members of interstate ‘TATTO 313’ burglary gang arrested

Udupi: Manipal police in Udupi district have arrested two members of an alleged interstate house burglary gang known as ‘TATTO 313’ and recovered gold ornaments and mobile phones worth approximately ₹7.90 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Darshan R. (21) from Bengaluru and Chandru (26) from Davanagere district. Police said the duo was involved in a series of house burglaries targeting locked residences located near railway stations across Karnataka and neighbouring states.

The arrests were made during the investigation of a house theft reported in the Manipal police station limits. According to the complaint, Amit Daniel, a resident of the area, had locked his house and travelled to his mother’s residence on February 3. The following day, neighbours informed him that the front door of the house had been found open.

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Upon inspection, it was discovered that unidentified persons had broken into the house and stolen approximately 75 grams of gold jewellery valued at around ₹7 lakh. A case was subsequently registered at Manipal Police Station.

During the course of the investigation, PSI (Investigation) Shambhulingaiah and members of the crime division noticed two individuals moving suspiciously near the Indrali Railway Godown Road while conducting a night patrol. The suspects were detained and questioned, leading to significant breakthroughs in the case.

According to police, the accused confessed that they had been targeting locked houses situated near railway tracks and stations and were allegedly preparing to commit another burglary when they were apprehended. Further interrogation at the police station reportedly established their involvement in the Manipal house theft case.

After obtaining police custody from the court, investigators questioned the accused further and received information that the stolen gold ornaments had been concealed in a lodge in Shivamogga. Based on this information, police recovered gold jewellery weighing around 60 grams, including a mangalsutra chain, necklace, earrings and a gold chain, along with two mobile phones. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at ₹7.90 lakh.

Police said the gang members identified themselves through tattoos bearing the inscription ‘TATTO 313’ on their hands, which allegedly served as a symbol of their criminal group. Investigators believe the gang operated across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, specifically targeting houses located near railway stations.

The accused allegedly carried out burglaries during nighttime by wearing masks, gloves and socks to avoid leaving evidence. They reportedly used iron tools to break open locks and gain entry into houses before stealing valuables.

Authorities stated that several criminal cases have already been registered against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. During the investigation, police also found evidence suggesting their involvement in a burglary that occurred within the Surathkal police station limits in September 2025.

Police said efforts are continuing to trace and arrest two more individuals believed to be associated with the gang. Further investigation into the network and its activities across multiple states is underway.