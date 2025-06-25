Two men attacked by group in Bengaluru, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Two Muslim men, Waseem, 35, and Zameer, were allegedly attacked by a group of 7 to 8 in an open plot near AJBJ Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 22.

Zameer, a mechanic, stopped his vehicle to relieve himself near the ground between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm, when the assailing group approached him. “They suddenly came up to us and started asking why we were there. Then they began abusing and beating us,” Zameer stated in his police complaint, reported TNM.

He added that they were beaten with a stick and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

Luckily, Zameer was able to run away, but his friend Waseem, also a mechanic, was not as fortunate. “They hit him with a stick. When he shouted ‘Allah’ in pain, they got angry and told him to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” Zameer alleged.

The Sampigehalli police station has registered an FIR and are investigating the case.

Zameer, who is still rattled by the incident, “This was a horrifying experience. We were just minding our own business.” He hopes the cops catch the assailants promptly.

According to TNM, Waseem was initially too afraid to file a complaint, and the founder of the Law and Policy Research Institute, and an activist, Zia Nomani, accompanied him. However, he alleged that initially, the Sampigehalli police station refused to file a complaint on Tuesday, June 24.

Later, however, the police themselves took him to the General Hospital in Yelahanka for treatment, where his injuries were recorded. Waseem sustained injuries to his face, ribs and a hearing impairment in his right ear according to medical reports.

A case has been registered by the Sampigehalli police under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting), 299 (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

One accused has been identified so far.