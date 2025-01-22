Two migrant workers arrested for selling ganja in Hyderabad

The previous day, the excise department arrested another ganja peddler at Alwal and seized 1.12 kilograms of contraband from him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2025 7:23 pm IST
Telangana: Interstate drug racket busted, 14 kg ganja seized; 3 held
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The excise department sleuths apprehended two persons selling ganja on Wednesday, January 22, at Domalguda. The officials seized six kilograms of the ganja from them.

On information the Musheerabad excise team caught Guddu Kumar and Chetu Kumar Yadav, both of them natives of Jharkhand. The accused purchased ganja from some persons in Odhisa and sold it to customers at Domalguda NTR Stadium Gate 3.

An auto rickshaw was also seized from them. A case has been booked against Kumar and Chetu Yadav. Both the accused were produced before the court and remanded.

The previous day, the excise department arrested a ganja peddler at Alwal and seized 1.12 kilograms of contraband from him.

The accused person, Aslam Khan, was bringing ganja from different places in the country and selling it to local consumers at Alwal at a higher price. He was delivering ganja on his scooty after accepting orders on phones.

On January 18, an interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad. Police seized 62 kg ganja worth Rs 15.5 lakh and a mobile phone from the accused.

The accused was identified as Raju Jat Raju, 35, an ice cream vendor and drug peddler from Maharashtra and a native of Madhya Pradesh. Raju was arrested from Nalgonda X road along with dry ganja by the commissioner’s task force south east zone in coordination with the Chaderghat police.

On Friday, the railway police arrested two women for smuggling ganja in a train at the Secunderabad railway station. The accused Ishrat Bano from Madhya Pradesh and Kanchan from Chhattisgarh were arrested and ganja worth Rs 4.4 lakh was seized from them.

