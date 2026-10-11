Two minor girls escape alleged kidnapping attempt in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Two minor girls escaped an alleged kidnapping attempt by an auto driver after jumping out of his moving vehicle in Nalgonda district.

The girls had hired the auto in Nakrekal to travel to Utkoor village in Shaligouraram mandal. Although the driver initially agreed to take them there, he allegedly changed the route and headed towards Inupamula Gutta in Kethepally mandal.

Later, the girls overheard the driver speaking to another person on the phone. He allegedly told the person that he had two minor girls with him and asked him to come to Inupamula Gutta.

Suspecting that they were in danger, the girls jumped out of the moving auto. Passers-by who saw them came forward to help.

Both the girls suffered injuries and were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

Nakrekal police registered a case and started an investigation.