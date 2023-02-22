Two Pakistani actresses quit showbiz to follow Islamic path

Hyderabad: In recent times, we have seen several celebrities in the entertainment industry who have chosen to prioritize their spiritual awakening over their successful careers. Stars like Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim and others have made this decision to leave behind the glamour, name, and fame of showbiz, in order to follow their religious beliefs.

Two prominent actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry Anum Fayyaz and Zarnish Khan are the latest to join the list. Both of them who are well-known faces of Lollywood have decided to quit acting and focus on their religious beliefs.

While Anum recently announced on social media that she is quitting the showbiz industry to focus on her faith, Zarnish deleted all her previous photos and reels from the Instagram wall after Umrah indicating her exit from the glamorous world. Her Instagram wall now has only religious posts.

Taking to Instagram, Anum shared a text post that read: “This is a difficult message to send since you all have been so supportive of my media career,” the former star began. “I have decided to leave the industry and follow more of an Islamic lifestyle and have taken steps to have my digital presence reflect this lifestyle. I kindly ask you all to keep me in your prayers as I go on this journey. Thank you so much for your never-ending love and support.”

Soon after after post went viral, several stars from the Pakistani industry lauded her decision and extended their support. Anum is known for acting in popular Pakistani dramas, such as Ahmed Habib Ki Betiyan, Meri Maa and Ishq Ibadat.

Zarnish, who is currently performing Umrah, shared pictures from her religious trip. The actor took to Instagram to share her experience of pilgrimage and how it has had a profound impact on her life. In a text story, she expressed her gratitude to the creator for the opportunity and guidance. Zarnish also shared how it is a life-changing experience for her.

Zarnish Khan has been a part of several hit dramas like ‘Aye Zindagi’, ‘Susraal Mera’, ‘Sehra Main Safar’, ‘Laaj’, among others.