Delhi Police detains 2 Siasat.com reporters, breaks their mics

They were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium located in Bawana, around 100 km from the national capital.

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Hyderabad/New Delhi: Siasat.com reporters Mohammed Aslam Hussain and Sheikh Abdul Mukarram, who are in New Delhi to cover the Jantar Mantar protests, were detained early Saturday morning (October 10). Their mic was broken, and phones were snatched.

“We were on our way from Paharganj to Connaught Place when police surrounded us and took our phones away. We were put in a room with several youngsters,” said Aslam.

Those youngsters, he said, were not even protesters. “Some had come to have tea; others had come to buy medicines,” he added.

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From there, Siasat.com reporters, along with others, were taken to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, located in Bawana, around 100 km from the national capital.

They were finally handed their phones, but all data had been removed. “We were there till 5 pm, and then all of a sudden asked to leave,” Aslam said.

There have been multiple reports of Delhi Police restricting journalists and not allowing them to do their job. Several of them were detained and taken to undisclosed locations. A majority of them display their ID cards, but the police seem to disregard this.

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Videos of the police using force have also surfaced.

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Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. Previously, she worked as a sub-editor at The New Indian… More »
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