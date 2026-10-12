Two Telangana dists honoured under PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

Hyderabad: Two districts in Telangana, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet, have received national recognition for their work in agriculture-related services under the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY).

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, presented the awards at an event held at the NASC Complex in New Delhi on Monday, October 12.

Nagarkurnool Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil and Narayanpet Collector Priyanka received the awards on behalf of their respective districts.

Why Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet received awards

Nagarkurnool was honoured for its work in improving governance and service delivery.

Narayanpet received recognition for efforts to improve farmers’ access to short-term and long-term agricultural credit.

About PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

The PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana that covers 100 districts across India was launched on October 11, 2025.

It focuses on areas facing challenges such as low agricultural productivity, low cropping intensity and limited agricultural credit disbursement.

The scheme combines 36 Central government schemes from 11 departments. It also brings together state government schemes and private sector participation to support agricultural development.

In Telangana, PMDDKY is being implemented in four districts, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jangaon, and Nagarkurnool.