UAE: 2 chefs, housewife win Rs 22 lakh each in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) based chefs – a Filipino and a Syrian – and a Pakistani housewife won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 22,49,279) in the 97th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Lourans Alnajjad, Carrol Tan Cesar and Sehrish Javaid— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly live draw held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Lourans Alnajjad, a 43-year-old Syrian chef—has spent the last 20 years living and working in Dubai. He reportedly regularly purchases one or more Mahzooz bottles of water whenever he can afford to do so.

He said that he plans to live in his own home and start his own company in the UAE.

The 43-year-old Phillippines expat, Carrol Tan Cesar works as a chef in the UAE. She has been living in the Emirates for the past 12 years. Carol aims to build a home in the Philippines, pay off her debts, and save some money for her son.

Sehrish Javaid, 26, who just arrived from Pakistan two months ago to unite with her husband in the UAE said, “It was my first time to win such a sizeable amount and I would want to thank Mahzooz for this lovely surprise.”

“I will use the money to complete my doctoral degree in chemistry and save some money for my family,” Sehrish told Mahrooz.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, October 15, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for Dirhams 35 (Rs 786).