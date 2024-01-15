UAE: 35-year-old Palestinian cancer patient flown from Gaza dies

Abu Dhabi: A 35-year-old Palestinian woman who arrived from the Gaza Strip for treatment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) passed away on Monday, January 15.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the patient was in a critical condition and in an advanced stage of cancer.

Upon arrival in the country, a patient with multiple complications was transferred to a specialized facility for treatment, but despite efforts, her condition worsened, leading to her death.

The ministry has expressed its deepest condolences to the patient’s family.

Earlier, six of the Palestinians who arrived from the Gaza in UAE passed away battling an advanced stage of cancer disease.

Seven Palestinian civilians are among dozens flown to UAE hospitals as part of Sheikh Mohamed’s Operation Gallant Knight 3, providing immediate medical attention to Palestinians in Gaza.

UAE has provided aid, established a field hospital, and set up a desalination plants to provide water to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 23,968 martyrs and 60,582 injuries, massive infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe forcing large numbers to flee.