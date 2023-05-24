UAE: 7 Indians rescued after pleasure boats capsize in Khor Fakkan

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) coast guard has rescued seven Indians from drowning near Shark Island, Khorfakkan in Sharjah.

Taking to Twitter, UAE’s National Guard announced on Wednesday, that seven individuals from India were rescued after the two pleasure boats they were in capsized.

The specialized rescue teams were deployed after the accident was reported.

A woman and her child reportedly sustained injuries from the incident and were taken to the nearest hospital.

The coast guard has issued an advisory urging visitors to follow instructions and guidelines, and use caution during changeable weather conditions.

UAE Coast Guard carries out rescue operation for two pleasure crafts in Khorfakkan pic.twitter.com/GJhta2ICad — قيادة الحرس الوطني (@Uaengc) May 24, 2023

On Monday, similar incident took place when the Coast Guard rescued six people from international waters after their vessel sunk.

On May 22, the UAE National Center for Meteorology issued a ‘Be Aware’ alert on Twitter, warning visitors in Khorfakkan to “be on the lookout when going in for outdoor activities” until 5 pm.