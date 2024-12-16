UAE announces basic health insurance scheme from January 1

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, December 16, launched a basic health insurance scheme for private sector employees and domestic workers across the country who are not currently covered by any insurance.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the scheme will come into effect from January 1, 2025 to private sector workers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

The scheme is already in place on a mandatory basis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) based on a Cabinet decision.

“The health insurance scheme reflects the UAE’s commitment to extending the comprehensive protection system to all workers across the labour market, ensuring a decent life for all by providing access to high-quality healthcare services for private sector employees and domestic workers,” said Khalil Al Khoori, undersecretary of labour market and Emiratisation operations at MoHRE.

“The new Health Insurance Scheme in the UAE is poised to have a notable positive impact on the competitiveness of the country’s labour market, improving performance on key indicators related to quality of life, protection of rights, and social and healthcare security,” he added.

Here are the details for new health insurance scheme

Who is eligible?

Employers are mandated to purchase a new health insurance policy as a prerequisite for issuing or renewing residency permits.

However, the mandate does not apply to employees with work permits issued before 1 January 2024 that remain valid, and will only become mandatory when their residency permits are due for renewal.

How to get it and the cost?

The newly introduced insurance is available through the DubaiCare Network or any other product from accredited insurance companies through various channels, including the Insurance Pool website and smart application, as well as business service centres across the country.

It has a two-year validity period, and if the visa is cancelled, the second-year payment may be reimbursed.

The basic insurance package costs Dirham 320 per year, with no waiting period for workers suffering from chronic illnesses. It covers people aged up to 64, while those over this age must complete a medical disclosure form and attach recent medical reports.

The package covers treatment expenses with a 20 percent co-payment for inpatient care for patients hospitalized for medical treatment or surgeries. The insured pays a maximum of Dirham 500 per visit with an annual cap of Dirha. 1,000, including medications. Beyond these limits, the insurance company covers 100 percent of treatment costs.

Outpatient care patients requiring medical visits, diagnostic tests, or minor procedures without hospital stays are subject to a 25 percent co-payment, with the insured paying a maximum of Dirham 100 per visit.

The policy mandates no co-payment for follow-up visits within seven days for the same condition, and a 30 percent cap on medication co-payments, with an annual cap of Dirham 1,500.

The basic plan network comprises seven hospitals, 46 clinics and medical centers, and 45 pharmacies.

The worker’s family’s dependents can access the same benefits and pricing as outlined in the insurance policy.