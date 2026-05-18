UAE announces Eid al-Adha holidays for private sector

A similar holiday schedule will apply to public sector employees.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 3:34 pm IST
Shepherd holding a large, fluffy sheep in an outdoor area with a white building in the background.
Representative image of a butcher carrying a sheep ahead of Eid al-Adha sacrifice. Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially announced a four-day Eid al-Adha 2026 holiday for private sector employees.

This was announced in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Monday, May 18.

Employees will be granted holidays from 9 to 12 Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH, which corresponds to Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, May 29.

Subhan Bakery

Official work will resume on Saturday, May 30.

A similar holiday schedule will apply to public sector employees.

The announcement follows the sighting of the Dhul-Hijjah crescent on Sunday evening, May 17, indicating that the final month of the Islamic calendar would begin on May 18.

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What is Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic festivals. It marks the end of the Haj pilgrimage and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) devotion to God, symbolised by his willingness to sacrifice his son.

The festival is observed on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and is celebrated with prayers, charity, and the sacrifice of livestock.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 3:34 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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