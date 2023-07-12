UAE announces expansion of Emiratisation targets, fines for pvt sector firms

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Emiratisation programme in the private sector.

The new plan will now include companies and individual establishments employing between 20 and 49 workers.

This requirement applies to private companies in 14 sectors including real estate, education, construction and healthcare.

Also Read Saudi Arabia welcomes citizens, residents of GCC for Umrah

They will be required to hire at least one UAE national in 2024 and another in 2025.

Companies that fail to hire a UAE national in 2024 will be fined Dirhams 96,000.

Those that fail to employ two Emiratis by the end of 2025 will incur a penalty of Dirhams 108,000.

In implementation of a UAE Cabinet Resolution, the Ministry announces the expansion of the private sector establishments’ pool, subject to Emiratisation targets, to include companies and individual establishments with a workforce ranging from 20 to 49 employees in specific… pic.twitter.com/xDZfILPd7M — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) July 11, 2023

14 sectors affected by the new ruling are

Information and communications

Financial and insurance activities

Property

Professional and technical activities

Administrative and support services

Arts and entertainment

Mining and quarrying

Transformative industries

Education

Healthcare and social work

Construction

Wholesale and retail

Transportation and warehousing

Hospitality and residency services

Earlier, only private sector companies with 50 employees or more needed to meet targets on hiring UAE citizens.

What is Emiratisation?

Emiratisation is an initiative launched by the UAE government to increase the employment of UAE nationals in the private sector (free zone companies are exempt).

It was announced in February that companies are required to increase the percentage of Emirati employees by 1 percent every six months.

Employers were required to hit a target of 4 percent by the end of the year, increasing to 6 percent by the end of 2024, 8 percent the following year, and 10 percent by the end of 2026.