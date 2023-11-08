UAE approves guiding economic principles for next 10 years

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and ruler of Dubai, said the government has approved ten economic principles that will guide the country over the next 10 years to achieve its targets.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 8, during marathon government meetings in Abu Dhabi.

“Today, we concluded the annual meetings of the UAE government, during which we decided to focus significantly in the coming period on the economic agenda with the aim of enhancing the country’s developmental momentum, reinforcing and solidifying it, and reaching new levels of growth,” Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

“The UAE government today approved the economic principles for the state over the next 10 years to serve as the general framework in which we will concentrate on achieving our economic targets.”

“We want to see the UAE at the forefront of the global economies, with a strong digital infrastructure, secure systems, flexible legislative framework, and a renewable futuristic mindset,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “We urge everyone to work according to these principles, commit to them and use them as a guide in all policies, legislations, and new economic initiatives.”

اختتمنا اليوم أعمال الاجتماعات السنوية لحكومة الإمارات والتي أقررنا خلالها التركيز بشكل كبير خلال الفترة القادمة على الأجندة الاقتصادية بهدف تعزيز الزخم التنموي للدولة وتعزيزه وترسيخه والوصول به لمستويات تنموية جديدة ..وأقرت حكومة الإمارات اليوم المبادىء الاقتصادية للدولة خلال… pic.twitter.com/5UCdrjRCMw — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 8, 2023

Ten economic principles are

Open to the world without boundaries

Attracting top talents

Investing in the digital economy

Providing diverse opportunities for young people

Building a sustainable and balanced economy

Protecting state financial systems

Continuous development of legislation

Transparency, credibility, and the rule of law

Strong and trustworthy banking system