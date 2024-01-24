UAE astronaut and minister Sultan Al Neyadi honoured by NASA

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut and minister Sultan Al Neyadi has been awarded for his exemplary service and contributions to space exploration by NASA at an event in Houston, United States of America (USA).

Al Neyadi was awarded the Distinguished Public Service Medal and the Space Exploration Medal during the Expedition 69 Crew Debrief and Welcome Home Ceremony at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre on Tuesday, January 23.

“I want to thank the team of Expedition 69 for their exceptional efforts, which enabled my crewmembers and me to successfully complete this mission,” Al Neyadi, who created history in 2023 by spending six months at the ISS, wrote on X.

During the event, NASA also awarded the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and its team.

MBRSC team, led by Director General Salem Humaid Al Marri, celebrated the successful completion of the Expedition 69 mission and the strong ties between MBRSC and NASA, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.