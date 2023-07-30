UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares photos of wildfires from space

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared photos of the wildfires affecting Greece and Turkey from the International Space Station (ISS).

Greece and Turkey are among the countries hit by wildfires claiming dozens of lives amid a sweltering heat wave in parts of Europe.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, July 28, Al Neyadi shares two photos and praised those who dealt with the fires and said his thoughts were with those affected.

Also Read Watch: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi grooms himself in space

“I was able to capture these images of smoke rising from wildfires in Greece and Turkey, respectively, as the ISS [International Space Station] passed over them,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

“To those affected and brave individuals fighting wildfires around the world, please stay safe. Our thoughts and prayers are always with you,” he added.

I was able to capture these images of smoke rising from wildfires in #Greece and #Turkey, respectively, as the ISS passed over them. To those affected and brave individuals fighting wildfires around the world, please stay safe. Our thoughts and prayers are always with you.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZpHtaPjSWd — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) July 28, 2023

Al Neyadi and his fellow Crew 6 members will return in late August.

Al Neyadi, who arrived at the ISS on Friday, March 3, conducted several scientific experiments in medicine, physics and other fields – including testing drugs that can reverse the effects of microgravity on the heart.

On Friday, April 28, Al Neyadi made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk with his American colleague Stephen Bowen.