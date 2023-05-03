UAE astronomer reveals likely date of Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi: The festival of Eid Al Adha, which is marked on Dhul-Hijjah 10, will likely fall on Wednesday, June 28, as per astronomical calculations.

The Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) 2023 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the International Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences told Emirates Today, said that the crescent moon — which indicates the beginning of the Hijri month— of Dhul Hijjah can be observed on Saturday, June 17. Therefore, Sunday, June 18, will be Dhul Hijjah 1.

Muslims perform the annual Haj during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah, which culminates in the celebration of Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of the Haj rituals.

Muslims mark the Day of Arafah on Dhul-Hijjah 9 corresponding Gregorian date of the day is Tuesday, June 27.

What is the Day of Arafah?

Marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, it is the holiest day for Muslims. Haj pilgrims spend the day on a hill called Arafah, repenting for their sins. It was from here that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) gave his last sermon.

About Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakr Eid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah– the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them).

Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.