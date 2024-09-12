UAE bank likely to acquire significant stake in Indian lender, says envoy

This banking deal is being discussed at a time when UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently visited India.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2024 3:30 pm IST
UAE bank likely to acquire significant stake in Indian lender, says envoy
Representative image (Photo: X)

An Abu-Dhabi based bank is likely to acquire a significant stake in an Indian bank, United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy to India Abdulnasser Alshaali told CNBC TV-18.

In the interview, the envoy said that the deal could be worth billions of dollars but did not reveal the names of the involved banks, citing market sensitivities.

Also Read
UAE: Rs 11 Cr compensation given to Indian delivery rider accident paralyses him

Certain issues must be addressed before the transaction can be completed, according to Alshaali, who is optimistic that these concerns will be resolved soon.

This banking deal is being discussed at a time when UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently visited India.

During the visit, he held key discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties in finance, trade, and infrastructure. This meeting took place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2024 3:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button