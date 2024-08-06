UAE-based Indian group pledges to adopt children orphaned in Kerala landslide

The United Arab Emirates-based Indian group has taken a significant step in response to the recent catastrophic landslides in the Wayanad district of Kerala state, which have tragically claimed hundreds of lives. The organisation has pledged to adopt children who have lost their parents due to the natural disaster.

According to the reports, the landslides triggered by torrential rains on July 30 have devastated communities, particularly in the Mundakkai and Chooralamla regions.

As per the recent reports, the rescue operations in landslide-affected four villages of Kerala’s Wayanad entered the eighth day on Tuesday with the death toll reaching 402 and around 170 still missing. In over 100 relief camps, mostly set up in various educational institutions in and around the affected areas, over 10,300 people have been housed.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered group Ahalia Medical has expressed their strong willingness to adopt all orphaned children affected by the tragedy.

Sooraj Prabhakaran, senior manager of operations at the healthcare group, told Khaleej Times, that the group has decided to adopt all the unaccompanied children and secure their future.

“While our heart goes out to the victims of the tragic landslides in Wayanad district. We know we can’t bring back their parents or be a substitute, but what we can do is give them a chance at life, despite everything that happened,” Prabhakaran said.

The group plans to rehabilitate the orphan children at the Ahalia Children’s Village located within the Ahalia Health, Heritage and Knowledge Village in the Palakkad district.

The campus houses schools, colleges and various hospitals providing the necessary facilities and resources to support the children’s health and education.

Pertinently, the group operates several hospitals and healthcare centres across Kerala.

“We have all the facilities to raise these children. We will help them achieve their career goals and ambitions,” Sooraj added.

Sooraj further said that Individuals who wish to reach the group can contact coordinator Sarath MS at +91-9544000122.