UAE deports drug case accused Salman Shaikh; held in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a key accused wanted in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore following his deportation from the UAE, an official said.

The city police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested Salman Salim Shaikh alias Shera, who was apprehended in the UAE and deported with the help of sister agencies, the official said.

He said that Shaikh was allegedly involved in setting up drug factories across the country for the manufacturing and distribution of mephedrone and had been operating from abroad for the last couple of years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Navnath Dhavale said Shaikh’s role came to light during the probe into the seizure of 995 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore, in which four persons were arrested on August 4.

He said that a Red Corner Notice was issued against Shaikh, following which he was apprehended in the UAE a few weeks ago.

The city police then approached their sister agencies, and the accused was deported, the official said.

According to the police, Shaikh is involved in at least four drug cases.

This is the fourth accused involved in drug cases who has been brought to India from abroad in the last couple of months.

Earlier, the police brought Tahir Salim Dola, the son of drug kingpin Salim Dola, Mustafa Mohammed Kubbawala and Mohammed Salim Mohammed Sohail Shaikh, he said.