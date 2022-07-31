UAE: Emirati donates 300 hotel rooms to flood victims

Dubai: As United Arab Emirates(UAE) suffers from its worst floods an Emirati businessman in collaboration with the ministry of community development has pledged to donate 300 hotel rooms to shelter the victims.

The business tycoon named Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor has pledged to shelter flood victims at a hotel owned by the Al Habtoor Group. Each of the rooms can accommodate 600 people. Hotels in various emirates of the country including Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain are hosting a number of affected people.

The UAE has witnessed three days of incessant rains, leading to record rainfall in the country. Heavy rains in the Northern and Eastern regions have caused seven deaths reported the Khaleej Times.

“Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor’s initiative comes within the framework of strengthening the efforts made by various parties and at all levels to ensure that the process of sheltering families affected by rain and floods in the Eastern regions is completed as quickly and comprehensively as possible,” the ministry said in a statement.