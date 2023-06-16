UAE extends deadline to register for mandatory unemployment insurance

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has extended the deadline to register for the mandatory unemployment insurance scheme from June 30 to September 30.

The extension allows more time for employees to complete their registration.

Those who do not subscribe to the unemployment insurance scheme will face a fine of Dirhams 400 (Rs 8,923) starting from October 1 instead of July 1.

A fine of Dirham 200 (Rs 4,461) will be levied on missing instalment premium payments.

The ministry revealed that more than 4.6 million subscribers have registered for the scheme so far.

The ministry has urged employees to register themselves before the new deadline to avoid incurring fines.

Mandatory job loss insurance, also known as involuntary loss of employment (ILOE), was introduced on January 1, 2023, for employees working in the private sector, the federal government, and free zones.

The scheme aims to provide protection to those employed in the UAE with income for a limited period in case they lose their jobs. It will also provide social protection for the unemployed while improving the competitiveness of Emiratis in the labour market.

Investors, domestic helpers, temporary contract workers, residents under 18, pensioners and those newly employed jobs are exempted from the scheme.